How to include those with special needs for Easter activities

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Easter is on Sunday, and many usually gather for egg hunts and attend religious services.

Bridgette Arno Sparks is an Educational and Behavioral Consultant with Puzzle Pieces Intervention Center. She says for those with special needs, it’s important to prepare them for high stimulating holidays like Easter.

“Giving them expectations that may be specific to who may be there, what noise levels they will be hearing. Should they bring headphones or earbuds,” she said.

Arno Sparks says people should be mindful of those with special needs for big activities like egg hunts. You can do that by giving them a safe place to take breaks, or direct them to a person who can help if they’re having trouble finding eggs. She says it’s also a good idea to have other activities planned for the day.

“Pick up some chalk, and have chalk art events to create and use their creative side. You can make various STEM based activities to bring science and the creativity side out, and the engineer side of them,” she said.

Nancy Graham is the Leisure Services Supervisor for Perry. The city is hosting a special needs egg hunt on Saturday on Rozar Park. She says they will have events to include the whole family.

“We have a visually impaired hunting zone. And then for those that have special diets we have toy filled eggs only, and then we have another zone for toy filled and candy filled eggs,” she said.

Arno Sparks says it means a lot to her Perry is hosting a special needs inclusive event. She says it’s important they feel included too.

“Just everyone’s ability to learn and being differently abled, it’s important to know that there’s ways to accommodate and make modifications so that everyone can be included,” she said.

The special needs egg hunt is free to attend. Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. The city does ask you bring your own egg basket.