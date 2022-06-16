How to beat the heat as high temperatures continue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The recent heat wave across Middle Georgia has brought temperatures into the triple digits.

Dr. John Wood, Emergency Room Medical Director with Atrium Health Navicent, says you need to get ahead of the heat if you’re going to be outside.

“Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water,” he said. “If you’re on medications that dehydrate you, try to stay ahead of that so you don’t get dehydrated in the first place. Wear sunscreen so you don’t get sunburned, and if you’re working outside, take plenty of breaks.”

Workers at Fountain Car Wash are following doctors’ orders by staying hydrated and keeping cool.

Chelsea Clark is in charge of quality control there. She says the car wash has a system in place to make sure everyone gets breaks from the heat.

“The group you see out here today was not out here this morning,” she said. “We switched over at around 2 o’clock just to give everybody a break.”

Clark says management makes sure everyone has tools to stay safe in the heat.

“Making sure everybody has bottles of water on hand,” she said. “They actually gave us cool towels to put on our necks and backs.”

Dr. Wood says heat illness can cause kidney failure, heat stroke and even death. He shared the symptoms of what heat illness can feel like.

“You start getting headaches, dizziness, you can get lightheaded,” he said. “ You start having a lot of muscle cramps, feel like you’re going to pass out. Those are some of the earlier symptoms.”

Dr. Wood says if you feel symptoms of heat exhaustion, you should go inside and cool down. He says you should seek medical attention if your symptoms don’t improve or if they get worse.