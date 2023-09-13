Houston County wreck leaves man and his son dead

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car wreck that happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened north of Gunn Road on North Highway 41, where 19-year-old Bryce Anderson was driving a GMC Yukon. Anderson drove off of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both Anderson and his 2-year-old son died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the wreck is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2080.