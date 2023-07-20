Houston County students can receive free school supplies at Back to School Bash on Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families in Houston County can get a helping hand with their back to school needs thanks to the Houston County Family Connection’s 14th annual Back to School Bash happening Friday.

Volunteers will be handing out 2,500 book bags filled with school supplies at three locations. Families can pick up book bags in person at C.B. Watson Primary School from 10 a.m. to noon or at drive through locations at Thomson Middle School in Centerville and Perry High School from 9 to 11 a.m.

Executive Director of Houston County Family Connection, Valkyrie Anderson, says families must complete a survey on-site and children must be present to receive a book bag.

“Last year looking at those surveys, it was just ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,’” Anderson said. “I think what it means is, although we can’t get all of your supplies, it’s a head start on your supply list for the school year.”

Anderson encourages families to go to the location that’s most convenient for them. There will also be a free lunch at all locations, and the C.B. Watson location will offer free haircuts and eye exams.