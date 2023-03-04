Houston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to receive new body armor

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County Sheriff’s Office K-9, named Jobi, is set to receive new body armor to improve his ability to serve the community by sniffing out crime.

Thanks to donations from “Together Saving Paws,” the sheriff’s office was able to purchase Jobi a bullet and stab protection vest to keep him safer in the field.

Jobi works alongside the Juvenile Justice division as a dual-purpose dog that helps detect electronic software such as flash drives and phones that could be used as criminal evidence while serving a search warrant. Jobi also serves as an emotional support animal for victims within the juvenile justice division.

“We don’t get to choose the environment that we work in, so if we had to go into an area that may be detrimental to his safety just like we would wear a vest, he would be wearing his vest,” Sgt. Ben Lashley said. Lashley, an investigator, is Jobi’s handler.

Jobi is one of two K-9 deputies in the state of Georgia to be trained in electronic software detection. The sheriff’s office said the K-9 is currently awaiting measurements for his vest and will be able to use it within the next few months.