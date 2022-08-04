Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’

The district names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.

“I truly have an outpouring of love and concern for my students,” said Hunt. “What keeps me inspired is making sure that my students know that I love and care for them. I am their biggest advocate.”

Hunt received over $14,500 in cash and prizes donated by organizations throughout Houston County.

During Opening Session, four other Teacher of the Year finalists were also announced as follows:

Cheralyn Keily, Bonaire Middle School

Whitney Dady, Perry Middle School

LaChandra Cayton, Parkwood Elementary School

Jamie Stewart, Perry High School

Cash awards were presented to the Top 5 Teachers of the Year from H.E.A. Federal Credit Union, Robins Regional Chamber, Sonny’s BBQ, and Hughes Honda. A total of 66 local businesses and community organization donated gifts for the Teachers and Employees of the Year.

During the event, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott also thanked teachers and administrators for their dedication and commitment to serving our students. Board Chairman Fred Wilson was also recognized for his 28 years of service to the Houston County Board of Education.

A full video of Opening Session can be found on the Houston County School District’s Facebook page.