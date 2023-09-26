Houston County mother and son found guilty over car dispute

Photo credit to Houston county sheriff's office

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A mother and son in Houston county were found guilty after a dispute over a car in 2021.

Crisjovon Mickens was sentenced to 15-years, while his mother, Cristal Mickens, was sentenced to 10-years.

Evidence during their trial showed Cristal and her son went to a home in Warner Robins with a hammer and an AK-style rifle. The mother then damaged a vehicle with the hammer, while her son held five people at gunpoint and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The mother then drove away from the scene, and her son fired four shots from the car they arrived in.