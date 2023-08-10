Houston County man convicted of murdering his wife in 2022 stabbing

In January 2022, Perry Police arrested Matthew Kendrick in the parking lot of Creekwood Park after he called 911 and claimed he stabbed his wife.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A jury took less than 20 minutes to convict a Houston County man of malice murder in the stabbing death of his wife. Wednesday, a jury convicted 24-year-old Matthew Jamal Kendrick of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony.

In January 2022, Perry Police arrested Kendrick in the parking lot of Creekwood Park after he called 911 and claimed he stabbed his wife, Shateria Watkins, in self defense. Investigators say park cameras show Kendrick and Watkins were in a parked car when Kendrick exited, opened the car door and stabbed his 20-year-old wife nine times.

The two were married only ten days prior to the murder at Creekwood Park. Evidence at trial also shows the two were previously involved in an incident involving a firearm five months prior to the murder. At that time Kendrick discharged a firearm after an argument with Watkins.

“Shateria was only twenty years old when she was murdered,” said Assistant District Attorney Justin Duane. “She had her whole life ahead of her and to call what happened to her a tragedy is an understatement. My heart goes out to her family. Domestic violence was on full display during the trial this week, especially when the defendant testified. He blamed everyone else for his own actions and his lack of remorse was that of a textbook domestic abuser. This case demonstrates how domestic abuse always escalates over time. I’m happy that we were able to get justice for Shateria, her family, and the community.”

Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date. Kendrick faces a sentence of life with or without a possibility of parole.