Houston County kindergarten registration begins next week

School leaders say the registration process only takes a few minutes to complete.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Kindergarten registration for the Houston County School District starts Monday.

The district says it uses May as a kindergarten round up, as it helps encourage parents to register early. School leaders say the registration process only takes a few minutes to complete.

Students currently enrolled in the Pre-K program will automatically be registered for kindergarten.

According to Dr. Cheryl Thomas, Assistant Superintendent for School Operations, the district sees an increase in parents registering their children.

“We do have a lot of students that we register in the summer. We register approximately 500 to 600 students so we do encourage all of our kindergarten families to access our central registration location,” said Thomas.

You must schedule an appointment online and preregister at hcbe.net.

Once you’ve completed those steps, you will register your child at the central registration office.