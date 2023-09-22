Houston County, Houston Healthcare hold ribbon cutting ceremonies

"We're excited about being able to deliver a higher safer public experience to the citizens."

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Bonaire, in celebration of two long awaited projects being finished.

Houston County Government and Houston Healthcare celebrated the completion of the new Houston County Public Safety Complex, and Houston Healthcare Medical Office building. Both are located on 100 block of Old Georgia Highway 96, across from Bonaire Elementary School.

“We’re excited about being able to deliver a higher safer public experience to the citizens of surrounding this facility here in Bonaire and Kathleen and South Warner Robbins area,” said Dan Perdue, the Chairman of the Houston County Commissioners. “We’re looking forward to getting good high quality customers service. Good responds times out of this facility.”

The first office open will be the Houston Physicians for Women on October 16. Then two weeks later, Houston Family Care will November 1.