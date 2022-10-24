Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the back of the house and the roof fully engulfed in flames. Two people living in the home were able to get out safely. A woman was treated for smoke inhalation on scene and released, and a man was treated for burns and air lifted to Atlanta for further treatment. The Red Cross was notified and is assisting the occupants of the home.

Stoner says it’s still early on the investigation, but the house will likely be a total loss.