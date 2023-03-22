Houston County dominates Thomas County Central on the diamond

Houston County is 16-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to the IMG Academy.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Bears put on an offensive show dominating Thomas County Central 13-0 on the diamond.

Georgia Tech commit Drew Burress got things going with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. Then the Bears added four runs in the third inning and eight runs in the fourth inning, cutting the game short to just five innings due to the mercy rule.

