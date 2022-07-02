Houston County District Attorney addresses recent violent crimes, says arrests are coming soon

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County District Attorney William Kendall is addressing recent violent crimes in Warner Robins.

According to Kendall, two of the homicides that happened last weekend involved gang activity.

It’s an issue he says his office is already working to address.

Since January, the DA’s office has put together a joint unit gang-task force comprised of several law enforcement sectors to share data on gang activity.

DA Kendall says the county had 11 homicides last year and that there have already been eight this year.

“The sheriff’s office has begun supplementing the police at the Warner Robins Police Department by providing their units to patrol the areas in Warner Robins to ensure public safety,” he said.”In short, the public will notice that there’s an increased presence of patrol cars, starting last night through the night and into the foreseeable future.”

Kendall says the Warner Robins Police Department will be making arrests in connection with recent shootings soon and that the DA’s office will be prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent.