Houston County DA’s Office reports recent rise in suicide attempts

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County District Attorney William Kendall says there have been about a dozen suicide attempts in the county within the last 30 days.

According to Kendall, the youngest of those attempts was 14.

Kendall urges parents to keep any prescriptions away from children and to keep any firearms locked away.

“Have someone who can kind of open up and raise the issue,” Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention board member Ronald Behm said. “Bring it out in to the open, because it’s not something that we need to be fearful of.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who is, call the Georgia Crisis Hotline at 1-800-715-4225.