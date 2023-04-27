Houston County breaks ground on $30M Matt Arthur Primary School in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District broke ground Wednesday on the new Matt Arthur Primary School in Perry, a $30 million project funded by E-SPLOST that is expected to open in August 2024.

Located at 150 Talton Road, the school will cater to students in Pre-K through second grade. The facility includes 58 classrooms, a gym, media center and cafeteria.

“It’s just a growing school system, and we certainly appreciate the support we get from our community, our community partners, the municipalities,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott said. “This school is located in the city of Perry, and they’re great partners of ours. It’s just another way for us to grow this community.”