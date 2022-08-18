Houston County breaks ground for new aquatic center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works.

The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.

The center is named in honor of Houston County Board of Commissioner Chairman Tommy Stalnaker for his years of service and dedication to recreation.

Stalnaker says the county has needed the center for almost 50 years.

“This community has been long over due for a new pool,” Stalnaker said. “A larger pool that is in tune with what is needed for a community of this size, for the young people and the old people to be able to have activities in this swim facility.”

Once it’s completed, the center will have a 50-meter pool and a warm pool for community use.

Dr. Mark Scott, Superintendent of Houston County Schools, says the Houston County High School swim team now has a place to call home.

“They will not have to be sharing facilities with other community members and having to travel outside of our county for competitions,” Dr. Scott said. ” We can host competitions here just an awesome opportunity for the swim community here in Houston County.”

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the facility will allow children in the community to learn about water safety.

“Knowing that our children will be able to be exposed to safe swimming and receive lessons at a young age makes me feel like we are accomplishing something major for our future generations,” Patrick said.

The Houston County Board of Education also announced plans for a fine arts center to be built next to the aquatic center. The aquatic center is expected to be complete within two years.