Hot weather continues Wednesday





We got our first 90 degree highs in almost two weeks here in Macon this afternoon, and it starts a trend of more hot days this week.

Lows tonight will be falling into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies continuing into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another hot day with clear skies and highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday is the Autumnal Equinox and, of course, our hottest day of the week.



The intense heat won’t be lingering too long, as a dry cold front moves in on Thursday evening.

This front will bring cooler temperatures, as well as drier air.

It should be a nice break as we head into the weekend and highs are limited to the low and mid 80s.

The weekend will be mostly quiet until a front pushes through Sunday evening.

This front will bring our next chance of rain, but the lack of moisture could limit shower coverage.



There are still quite a few questions about the forecast for next week, especially in regards to tropical development.

Right now it looks like we will be seeing dry conditions to start the week, as well as a bit of a cool down by Tuesday.



Now to the tricky part of the forecast…

We are monitoring an area of storm activity in the Atlantic, nearing the Caribbean Sea.

Several models are hinting that this could be the next tropical system that could impact Middle Georgia.

Any forecast this early out will be flawed, but regarding timing, if it does move into the Gulf of Mexico, next Thursday/Friday would be my best guess.

At this point there is no reason to freak out, but definitely something to keep an eye on.