Hostilo Helps Foundation providing free bookbags and school supplies this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hostilo Helps Foundation is accepting donations for its 10th annual Bookbag Drive happening at the Macon Centreplex this weekend.

Volunteers will be handing out 500 bookbags, along with school supplies, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Students from grades K through 12 are encouraged to drive up to receive a free bag.

Pencils, sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, paper, crayons and hand sanitizer are all included in each bag. There will also be a shaved ice truck and a barber on site for students to receive a haircut.

Director Jay White says the Hostilo Helps Foundation was able to continue their Bookbag Drive throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic by offering drive-up service.

“Not everybody can afford school supplies in the inflation that we’re having, so we’re trying to help out students and families,” White said.

Anyone wishing to donate supplies before the event can drop them off by 5 p.m. onFriday at the Mike Hostilo Law Firm office, located at 204-D Spring Street in Macon.