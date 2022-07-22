Host families play a critical role in baseball summer leagues

"Leagues wouldn't go on without host families."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Coastal Plain League includes college baseball players who come from all over the country to participate in this summer league for just over two months. Being in a new city for a short period can bring several challenges, a critical one being housing.

“These kids can’t afford to come here, stay in a hotel or Airbnb on their own. Most of them don’t have jobs and probably have never worked since high school, maybe a little bit because they go away to college to play ball. I think it’s a safe haven place for them not knowing where they’re at, but they have somebody that they can talk to. They can park their car if they drive. Somebody to get them from the airport,” said Elizabeth Walsh, a Bacon gameday usher and a host mother.

It’s not just Walsh, but several families in the area take these young men under their roof, having no idea about them. But the best thing to do is treat them like family.

“Just become their mom. I’ve had broken ankles, strep throat; you name it. When they get sick, they know that you’re there for them. You’ve got to go pick them up if they’ve been out partying a little bit too long. I always ask them please call me. Let me come get you. No questions asked,” said Walsh.

At one time, Walsh had seven Bacon players living with her, crashing on couches and sleeping anywhere they could find space. Luckily this season, it’s only two, Holden Breeze, a redshirt sophomore at Oral Roberts University, and Davis Heller, a former Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt sophomore in the transfer portal.

“It’s really nice. I mean especially going into somebody else’s home, it’s a little bit weird. I feel like I’m just taking over, like I feel bad almost. But leagues wouldn’t go on without host families, just because most of these summer leagues are in smaller towns and people don’t really live there. So either you’re going to commute hours or live with a host family that opens up their home,” said Heller.

To get involved as a host family for next season, head to maconbaconbaseball.com to see a list of requirements, and the applications will be released next spring.