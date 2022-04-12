Hooked on Science: Soaring Carrot

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how a carrot can achieve lift off!

Much like with the flying Shamrock, the trick to this experiment is to, once again, utilize the power of gas. Using a film canister put inside of a decorative Easter carrot, warm water is mixed with an Alka-Seltzer tablet and locked into the canister. The tablet dissolves in the water producing massive amounts of gas as it changes from one state of matter to another but with no where to go, the gas builds up more and more until POP! The gas forces the lid of the canister off and shoots the carrot up like a rocket.