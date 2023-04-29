Honor Flight program gives local veterans chance of a lifetime

41NBC's Brick Nelson took part in the recent Middle Georgia Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local honor flight program is giving local veterans a free trip to see national war monuments in Washington D.C. And when the veterans return, they receive a welcome home treatment that many didn’t receive. Two Korean War veterans and eleven Vietnam War veterans took the trip.

Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Airforce, Toledo “T.J.” Bradford says after his time in service, many veterans did not get a welcome when they returned.

“When we say welcome home to each other or when we see another veteran we say thank you for your service it means a whole lot, because of the fact that we didn’t get that,” said Bradford.

With the help of Middle Georgia Honor Flights, heroes, like Bradford, get the welcome home they deserve.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to honor them for the sacrifice that they gave,” said Executive Director of Middle Georgia Honor Flights Jeanette Wall.

Sponsored by Post 3 of the American Legion in Macon, the program has been serving veterans since 2018. President of the Middle Georgia Honor Flight Roger Jennings says the program has been helping veterans from across the Georgia get a chance to see the nation’s war monuments in Washington D.C.

“The sole purpose is to give these veterans an opportunity to go to Washington D.C. and see the monuments, their monuments, whether it’s World War II, Vietnam or Korea War monuments,” said Jennings.

The day starts early at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport as veterans board the plane and get introduced to their guardians. Each guardian is a Honor Flight volunteer who accompanies a veteran during the trip. Anne Ameye says being a guardian is a chance to hear veterans’ stories, and the veterans connect with volunteers along the way.

“Having a person paired with them knowing they will be building a relationship with someone knowing that they are not doing that journey alone, gives them the opportunity of share that experience with another person and gives them the comfort of knowing that someone is right by their side,” said Ameye.

Once the plane arrives at the airport in Baltimore, local Honor Flight volunteers welcome them with cheers and thanks as they make their way toward Washington.

“They’re greeted by the great citizens of Washington D.C.,” said Wall.

Once veterans make their way into Washington D.C., they experience the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. And they visit military monuments like the National Marine Corp. War Memorial and the World War II Memorial.

Tour guide Laura Nelson-Bolick has been volunteering with Honor Flight groups from all over the country for more than 13 years. She says it’s her way of giving back to veterans.

“We’re not here to criticize or spit or anything else,” said Nelson-Bolick. “We want to say welcome home.”

One of the most heartfelt experiences for this group was at the Vietnam War Memorial. Each Vietnam veterans received a special pin from an active duty servicemen. Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp., Charlie Wallace, says it was also a time to remember and reflect.

“This is a great work here that has been done to commemorate the veterans from the Vietnam War and the ones who sacrificed their lives for it,” said Wallace.

Although heavy rains during the day put a short pause on the trip, 90-year-old Korean War Veteran Robert Shields braved the elements to reflect on his service at the Korean War Memorial. Shields served in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Division of the 38th Field Artillery during the last years of the Korean War. He shared his feeling after reading the many names of those who lost their lives during the war.

“You don’t realize it was that many lost till you see it.” Shields said “Tremendous amount for just a three year war.”

He also express the honor he felt for being recognized as veteran after his years of service.

“It’s really an honor after all these years.” Shields said. “It was 70 years ago that I went in, so it means a lot.”

On the flight back to Macon, veterans were surprised with mail call, which many veterans would have experienced during their time in the service. Letters from family member and gifts from people in the community were given to veteran on there way home.

When the flight landed back in Middle Georgia, veterans were met with the biggest surprise. Hundreds of Macon residents came to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport to receive them as they are welcomed back home.

Bradford says the welcome message made him feel honored and appreciated because of his service.

“I have become very involved in supporting this mission,” said Bradford. “Because it’s for us. It’s for us.”

If you know a veteran who would like to take part in the next Middle Georgia Honor Flight or if you are interested in participating as a volunteer, you can learn more by clicking here .