Homeowners burn mortgages after paying off loans

The symbolic ceremony is part of Habitat Week, which celebrates affordable homeownership.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Have you ever wondered what you would do if you paid off your mortgage? Several Habitat for Humanity homeowners did that this week and got to burn their mortgages to celebrate.

Darryl Dixson paid off his mortgage in about 20 years. He’s grateful Habitat gave him the opportunity to own a home.

“God worked through so many people to get me to this point,” he said. “And one of the organizations he worked through was Habitat. I thank Habitat for what they did to make me a homeowner. So now I’m able to have a home for my kids anytime, and grand kids at any time, and it’s such a blessing.”

Several more events are planned for Habitat Week, including a ReStore Sidewalk Sale on Thursday and a Pickleball Tournament on Friday.