Homegrown Yoga hosts ‘Yoga for a Cause’ to help local charity

Homegrown Yoga partnered with the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia to do a donation based yoga class and silent auction.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon yoga studio is combining their workout with helping a local charity.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Homegrown Yoga partnered with the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia to do a donation based yoga class and silent auction.

Around 30 people attended the yoga class that took place in their outside studio.

Owner of Homegrown Yoga, Rachel Gerrity, says everyone was excited to help the cause.

“On the downside it might show how close to home this hits for some people. But on the upside it shows that you ask for help and people are wanting to come out and do a part of it,” she said.

There’s still time to donate to the cause. Homegrown Yoga will keep the donation link up all weekend. You can find it on their Facebook page. That’s also where they’ll post how much money is raised.