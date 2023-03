HOCO dominates Veterans, and John Milledge blows out FPD

HOCO moves to 15-1 on the season, while John Milledge moves to 4-2.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Bears dominated Veterans in a doubleheader, 11-0 and 10-0, to win the county title.

The Bears are 15-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to The IMG Academy.

John Milledge Academy dominated FPD 13-4, getting revenge for a loss earlier this week.

JMA picks up a crucial region victory and moves to 4-2 on the season.