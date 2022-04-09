Historic Macon’s Flea Market happening this weekend

You can find beautiful antique furniture, artwork, garden accessories, lamps, linens and even holiday décor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re looking for some antiques or even just a second-hand item for your home, you’re in luck! Historic Macon is hosting its semi-annual flea market sale this weekend.

We spoke with Pat Donnelly, who has volunteered for the sale for 25 years. She says it’s a great place to find bargains and help Historic Macon’s mission.

“It’s fun, and people who like bargains, they’re here,” Donnelly said. “People are congenial, they’re helpful. It’s just a neat thing to do.”

The sale started Friday at 5 p.m. with a ticketed event. The sale opens to the public Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at noon. For more information on the sale, visit Historic Macon’s website.