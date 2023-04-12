Historic Macon dedicates new Oglethorpe duplexes in Beall’s Hill neighborhood

Historic Macon held a dedication ceremony on Wednesday for 12 new apartments in the Beall's Hill neighborhood, marking the end of a 14-month construction process.

The new Oglethorpe duplexes are expected to provide much-needed housing for the community, according to Historic Macon.

“We’re really adding to the portfolio in the neighborhood and really giving more people access to living in Beall’s Hill and making it affordable for everyone,” Historic Macon executive director Ethiel Garlington said.

Funding for the $1.2 million project came from the American Rescue Plan, with $600,000 contributed by the federal program and a matching amount provided by the Knight Foundation.

Two of the 12 houses are fully equipped to meet the needs of disabled residents, complete with a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.

With the completion of the new duplexes, Historic Macon is hopeful it will be able to expand housing opportunities in the area.

“I just really challenge any other community. Demonstrate to me that they are moving as fast and as efficiently as we are in deploying our dollars in the reasons they are intended,” Knight Foundation director Lynn Murphey said.