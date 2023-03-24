Historic Cannonball House celebrates Macon Bicentennial, Cherry Blossom Festival with living history program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The historic Cannonball House in Macon is celebrating the Cherry Blossom Festival and Macon’s Bicentennial by showcasing 200 years of the city’s history.

The house will open its doors to host a Living History program Saturday with living historians portraying soldiers and civilians from the Civil War and the War of 1812, demonstrating what life was like during those times in Macon’s history.

“We’re very much interested in celebrating 200 years of amazing history here in Macon, and this is certainly a part of it,” Cannonball archivist Wayne Dobson said. “The history of Macon is more far-reaching than most people realize.”

The Cannonball House’s Living History program will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and admission is free. If the weather is an issue, all activities will be moved inside the house.