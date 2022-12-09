Highway 11 Halls of Horror hosts ‘Deck the Halls of Horror’

The Highway 11 Halls of Horror is hosting its first "Deck the Halls of Horror."

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County is offering up some holiday fear.

It started Friday, December 9 at 7 and runs through Sunday, December 11.

It’s open from 7-11 Saturday and 5-8 on Sunday.

The event will include food trucks, bounce houses and photo ops.

Admission is $10 plus a donation of one new toy or a non-perishable food item, according to the event flyer.

The Halls of Horror is located at 1035 Monticello Highway.