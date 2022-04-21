Highlights and scores from the final day of round of 16 action in the GHSA girls soccer playoffs

All Middle Georgia teams in action today fail to advance to the Final Four.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The final day of round of 16 action in the GHSA girls soccer playoffs begins with Perry hosting Madison County.

The Panthers looked nervous and sluggish the entire first half. To make matters worse, Madison County scored to take a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

The teams remained scoreless the rest of the half, but Perry scored the lone goal to force overtime in the second.

The first overtime remained scoreless, but in the second, Madison County scored two goals within five minutes to win 3-1.

The night’s second game was between Houston County and Chattahoochee in 6A.

For the second time this season, the Bears were kept scoreless and were down 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Five minutes into the second half, Chattahoochee scored their second goal, going up 2-0.

Houston County kept fighting as the Bears scored off a free kick with less than three minutes left to play; however, there wasn’t enough time as the Bears lost just their second game of the season 2-1.

Here are two more scores from Middle Georgia.

Bleckley County’s season ends with a 10-0 loss to Bremen, and East Laurens’s season also ends with a 4-1 loss to Union County.

Elite Eight games to begin Monday.