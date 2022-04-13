Highlights and scores from round one of the GHSA girls soccer playoffs

The GHSA girls soccer playoffs began April 12 and runs through May 6.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA girls soccer playoffs kicked off today, with the Stratford Academy Eagles hosting the Savannah Christian Raiders in round one of 1A Private.

The Eagles asserted their dominance early as they scored within the first minute of play off a deflection.

Then in a span of three minutes, Dylan Driver, an Auburn University signee, scored a hat trick, giving the Eagles a 4-0 lead.

Stratford would not take their feet off the gas as they scored another two goals before halftime to take a 6-0.

The Eagles would win 10-0 in a mercy rule stoppage.

Stratford is on to the second round of the playoffs and will host Mount Vernon next Monday.

Here are a few more scores from the first round of the playoffs.

Mount de Sales Academy’s season ends as they lose in a penalty shootout against Savannah Country Day School.

Treutlen moves on in the 1A Public bracket with a 2-0 victory over Lanier County.

The Mary Persons Bulldogs move on in the 3A bracket with an 8-1 victory over the Academy of Richmond County.

Veterans on to the 5A second round with an 8-0 win over Tri-Cities.

Several first-round matchups will take place over the next two days.