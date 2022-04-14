Highlights and scores from GHSA soccer playoffs day two

GHSA soccer playoffs will be played through May 6.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Coverage from day two of the GHSA soccer playoffs begins with the FPD girls soccer team hosting Calvary Day.

The Vikings struck first, scoring within the first four minutes of play, but Calvary Day shut down the Vikings’ offense for the rest of the half.

In the second half, the Cavaliers made a push, scoring one goal; however, the Vikings answered with two of their own and went on to win 3-1.

FPD advances to round two and hosts Atlanta International on Monday.

Here are a few scores from other girls’ soccer playoff matchups.

Jones County’s season ends as they fall to McIntosh 4-0.

Georgia Military College moves on in the 1A bracket with a 1-0 victory over Manchester, and Johnson County moves on in the same bracket with a 4-0 win over Echols County.

Dublin’s season comes to an end with a 4-3 loss to Irwin County.

Several more girls’ teams will play tomorrow.

A few boys’ teams also began their playoff runs today.

FPD moves on in the 1A private bracket with a 3-0 victory over Aquinas, while Tattnall Square Academy’s season ends as they lose to Calvary Day in the second overtime as the Cavaliers scored with 48 seconds left to play.

Mount de Sales season also ends with a 3-1 loss against Savannah Christian.

Veterans move on in the 5A bracket with a 2-0 victory over Drew.

Several boys’ games will take place over the next two days.