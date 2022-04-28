Highlights and scores from day one of GHSA baseball playoff action

The GHSA baseball playoffs go from April 27 to May 25.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA baseball playoffs commenced today, and several Middle Georgia teams were in action, including the Perry Panthers hosting the Shaw Raiders in the 4A bracket.

The teams played a best two out of three series and began with a doubleheader.

In game one, the Panthers began their attack in the bottom of the first inning as a single to center scored two runs.

Then later in the same inning, a double to left field scored another run as the Panthers went up 3-0 after one inning.

Perry’s starting pitcher was on a roll, only allowing one run, striking out eight, and pitching the entire game, leading Perry to the 5-1 victory.

Perry used that momentum in game two as they won the second game 6-0 and claimed the series, moving onto the second round of the 4A bracket and will host Druid Hills on May 3.

Here are more scores from around Middle Georgia.

Houston County sweeps Alcovy, winning game one 15-0 in three innings and game two 14-0 in five. Hoco will host Cambridge on May 3 in the 6A bracket second round.

Howard’s season ends as they get swept by Columbus, losing game one 6-0 and game two 10-0 in five innings.

Northside-Warner Robins’ season also ends as they get swept by Evans, losing game one 15-0 in four innings and losing game two 10-0.

Playoff action continues tomorrow through Saturday.