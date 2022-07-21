High speed internet expands in rural areas across Middle Georgia

As a part of a 2 billion dollar investment across the nation, Kinetic is bringing high speed fiber optics to Perry and Byron.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- High speed internet will soon be available in more that 20,000 homes and businesses across Perry and Byron.

Kinetic by Windstream has provided internet for rural areas in Georgia. Now, as a part of a 2 billion dollar investment across the nation, Kinetic is bringing high speed fiber optics to Perry.

The company will replace the current copper wire infrastructure.

Michael Floor, President of Field Operations at Kinetic, says the current infrastructure is not built to handle today’s internet speeds.

“We have a vision that we want to be a center of excellence for software development… it gives us another building block we can use to continue to build our economic development engine here in the city of Perry itself and bring great jobs to the city of Perry,” said Perry Mayor Randall Walker.

The fiber optics will begin in the downtown Perry and expand outward.

Kinetic also stopped in Byron announcing faster internet.