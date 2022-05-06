High school student arrested after lockdown at school

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia high school student was arrested after the school was placed on lockdown and people at nearby Emory University were told to shelter in place because of reports of a possible armed suspect.

News outlets reported that DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober said at a news conference that the student, who’s a minor, was arrested just before 4 p.m. and will be charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun in a school safety zone.

After several students reported believing the student had a gun, the school was put on lockdown.

Emory advised people on its main campus to shelter in place.

After searching a few hours, Emory police found the student on the university’s campus.