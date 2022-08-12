High school football scrimmages preview

The first game of the regular season is Rutland hosting Towers on August 18.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With high school football’s regular season just a week away, several teams will be getting gameplay reps Friday.

Amongst the teams in action will be the Northeast Raiders.

The Raiders are coming off of their best season, going 9-4 and having a trip to the 2A state quarterfinals. Head coach Jeremy Wiggins wants to build off the great season, but he only has two goals in mind for the scrimmage.

“Just to get better and stay healthy. You know, me and Coach Spoon got a good relationship and kind of understand what both of us are trying to do going into the regular season. So we got a good understanding that we both want to stay healthy, and we want to get some good film so we can correct our mistakes and get ready for the next week,” said Wiggins.

As coach Wiggins stated, Northeast will face Coach Spoon Risper and the Westside Seminoles in the scrimmage game.

Westside is coming off of its first losing season in history, which speaks volumes about their successes; however, the Seminoles are missing one important piece of hardware.

“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did an article on us. It was like compliment us then slap us in the face at the same time. They labeled us as one of the winningest programs in the state of Georgia without a state championship. So we’ve got to get a state championship.” said Risper.

The Westside Seminoles will begin their campaign against the Northeast Raider for a scrimmage at 7 p.m. at Brad Henderson Stadium.

Another two teams that will be in action are the Rutland Hurricanes and Howard Huskies.

Both teams struggled with team size last season. Rutland was facing teams with teams much deeper than themselves in the 4A but since has transitioned to the 2A.

Howard only had 37 players last season, but this season, the Huskies have had at least 65 players consistently at most practices. Huskies head coach Paul Carroll commented on what he believes impacted the kids’ participation numbers.

“We’re getting back to normal. I think the whole school system’s getting back to normal. I think last year, last past two years, the kids come out, they did all that work all week long, and all of a sudden, you have one kid that would get COVID, and the games were shut down. So kids just kind of decided to say, ‘I really don’t want to put that much work and effort,'” said Carroll.

Several sports have seen participation numbers go up since the slow down of COVID-19.

The Howard Huskies and Rutland Hurricanes face off at 7 p.m. at Ed Defore Sports Complex.