High school basketball state playoffs highlights and scores for Feb. 22
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Day two of high school basketball’s state playoffs are underway, and boys and girls scores are listed below.
Boys
6A
Veterans 59 Lakeside-Evans 63
Houston County 47 Grovetown 75
5A
Jones County 65 Bradwell Institute 44
4A
Perry 61 Shaw 54
Baldwin 55 Cairo 50
Westside-Macon 43 Bainbridge 46
3A
Mary Persons 37 Dougherty 90
Peach County 33 Monroe-Albany 68
Upson-Lee 72 Carver-Columbus 70
2A
Central-Macon 67 Fitzgerald 49
Northeast 47 Sumter County 62
1A DI
Crawford County 43 Savannah 76
East Laurens 75 Pelham 77
Dublin 60 Brooks County 43
Girls
4A
Baldwin 68 Shaw 44
2A
Central-Macon 50 Worth County 16
Dodge County 71 ACE 26