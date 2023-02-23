High school basketball state playoffs highlights and scores for Feb. 22

Shaaz Peerani,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Day two of high school basketball’s state playoffs are underway, and boys and girls scores are listed below.

Boys

6A

Veterans 59  Lakeside-Evans 63

Houston County 47  Grovetown 75

5A

Jones County 65  Bradwell Institute 44

4A

Perry 61  Shaw 54

Baldwin 55  Cairo 50

Westside-Macon 43  Bainbridge 46

3A

Mary Persons 37  Dougherty 90

Peach County 33  Monroe-Albany 68

Upson-Lee 72  Carver-Columbus 70

2A

Central-Macon 67  Fitzgerald 49

Northeast 47  Sumter County 62

1A DI

Crawford County 43  Savannah 76

East Laurens 75  Pelham 77

Dublin 60  Brooks County 43

Girls

4A

Baldwin 68  Shaw 44

2A

Central-Macon 50  Worth County 16

Dodge County 71  ACE 26

