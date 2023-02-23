High school basketball state playoffs highlights and scores for Feb. 22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Day two of high school basketball’s state playoffs are underway, and boys and girls scores are listed below.

Boys

6A

Veterans 59 Lakeside-Evans 63

Houston County 47 Grovetown 75

5A

Jones County 65 Bradwell Institute 44

4A

Perry 61 Shaw 54

Baldwin 55 Cairo 50

Westside-Macon 43 Bainbridge 46

3A

Mary Persons 37 Dougherty 90

Peach County 33 Monroe-Albany 68

Upson-Lee 72 Carver-Columbus 70

2A

Central-Macon 67 Fitzgerald 49

Northeast 47 Sumter County 62

1A DI

Crawford County 43 Savannah 76

East Laurens 75 Pelham 77

Dublin 60 Brooks County 43

Girls

4A

Baldwin 68 Shaw 44

2A

Central-Macon 50 Worth County 16

Dodge County 71 ACE 26