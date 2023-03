High school basketball state playoffs Elite Eight highlights and scores for Feb. 28

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Elite Eight is underway for high school basketball’s state playoffs and the scores are listed below.

Boys

5A

Jones County 56 Hiram 53

Girls

5A

Warner Robins 73 Midtown 63

4A

Baldwin 58 Luella 51

3A

Mary Persons 25 Hebron Christian 98

2A

Central-Macon 56 Banks County 61

1A DII

Taylor County 64 Randolph-Clay 35