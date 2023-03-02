High school basketball state playoffs Elite Eight/Final Four highlights and scores for Mar. 1
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The second day of Elite Eight action for high school basketball state playoffs took place today, and the scores are below.
Boys GHSA Elite Eight
4A
Baldwin 31 Pace Academy 62
2A
Dodge County 60 Model 62
1A DII
Wilkinson County 46 Portal 42
Macon County 71 Dooly County 65
Girls GIAA Final Four
4A
FPD 33 Brookstone 37
Stratford Academy 36 George Walton Academy 37
2A
CFCA 35 Piedmont Academy 52