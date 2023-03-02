High school basketball state playoffs Elite Eight/Final Four highlights and scores for Mar. 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The second day of Elite Eight action for high school basketball state playoffs took place today, and the scores are below.

Boys GHSA Elite Eight

4A

Baldwin 31 Pace Academy 62

2A

Dodge County 60 Model 62

1A DII

Wilkinson County 46 Portal 42

Macon County 71 Dooly County 65

Girls GIAA Final Four

4A

FPD 33 Brookstone 37

Stratford Academy 36 George Walton Academy 37

2A

CFCA 35 Piedmont Academy 52