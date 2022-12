High school basketball scores from Dec. 6

Warner Robins gave the Jones County boys team its first loss of the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball is up to full speed as several schools played tonight. Scores are below for Dec. 6.

Boys scores:

Warner Robins beat Jones County 58-55.

Veterans beat Peach County 88-61.

Mary Persons beat Tattnall Square Academy 73-58.

West Laurens beat Howard 49-46.

Dublin beat Dodge 57-55.

Girls scores:

Warner Robins beat Jones County 44-43.

Veterans beat Peach County 68-37.

Mary Persons beat Tattnall Square Academy 46-31.

West Laurens beat Howard 31-29.

Dodge beat Dublin 74-30.