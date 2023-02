High school basketball region tournaments highlights and scores

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball’s region tournaments are underway and scores from several games are below.

Boys

Houston County 52 Thomas County Central 46

Veterans 72 Northside-WR 58

Rutland 74 Jordan 42

Girls

Houston County 49 Lee County 58

Northside-WR 36 Thomas County Central 71

Southwest 55 Kendrick 22