High school basketball highlights and scores from Dec. 13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With high school football season over, basketball season is in full swing. Scores for games played on Dec. 13 are below.

Boys:

Perry beat Westside 65-62.

Rutland beat Central 72-66 in overtime.

Veterans beat Northside 67-63.

Southwest beat Jordan 77-53.

Girls:

Perry beat Westside 56-48.

Central beat Rutland 76-13.

Veterans beat Northside 77-27.

Northeast beat ACE 72-42.

Jordan beat Southwest 45-30.