High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 6, 2023 are listed below.

Boys:

Northeast 62 Central 71

Southwest 69 Rutland 33

Westside 65 Baldwin 60

Stratford 81 Bleckley County 52

Girls:

Northeast 34 Central 47

Southwest 43 Rutland 34

Westside 24 Baldwin 64

Stratford 53 Bleckley County 21