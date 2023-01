High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 24

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia high school basketball scores for Jan. 24 are below.

Boys:

Peach County 50 Mary Persons 70

Central 92 Rutland 80

Lee County 77 Veterans 60

Tattnall Square 51 Stratford 62

Girls:

Peach County 46 Mary Persons 35

Central 71 Rutland 14

Lee County 49 Veterans 52

Tattnall Square 20 Stratford 40