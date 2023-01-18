High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 17
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 17 are below.
Boys:
Warner Robins 63 Union Grove 43
Baldwin 62 Howard 57
ACE 56 Southwest 82
Houston County 37 Lee County 42
Mary Persons 68 Upson-Lee 84
John Milledge 58 Stratford 61
Mount de Sales 63 Tattnall Square 55
Windsor Academy 36 CFCA 76
Girls:
Warner Robins 50 Union Grove 60
Baldwin 50 Howard 23
ACE 59 Southwest 40
Mary Persons 51 Upson-Lee 38
Houston County 38 Lee County 53
John Milledge 36 Stratford 40
Mount de Sales 31 Tattnall Square 45
Windsor Academy 25 CFCA 65