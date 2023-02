High school basketball highlights and scores for Feb. 3

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Scores for high school basketball games from around Middle Georgia for Feb. 3 are below.

Boys

Stratford 63 John Milledge 54

Tattnall Square 60 Mount de Sales 43

Howard 38 Perry 59

West Laurens 43 Baldwin 74

Westside 72 Spalding 60

Upson-Lee 58 Mary Persons 41

Girls

Stratford 48 John Milledge 41

Tattnall Square 48 Mount de Sales 25

Howard 35 Perry 34

West Laurens 33 Baldwin 79

Westside 59 Spalding 57

Upson-Lee 44 Mary Persons 41