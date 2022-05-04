Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Milledgeville

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker made a stop in Milledgeville on Tuesday.

Walker was born and raised in Wrightsville, about 45 miles from Milledgeville.

We spoke with Walker about why he decided to run. He says there are several things he disagrees with and that he wants to help make a change.

If elected, Walker says he wants to implement his four-point plan, which starts with ensuring communities are safe again.

We also asked him about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. He says the bigger issue is the leaking of the court’s opinion.

“That’s one of the things we got to get down to,” he said. “Give people those freedoms of speech, but at the same time, when you start messing with the Supreme Court like they’re doing right now, that’s very dangerous, and I think that’s one of the major things we have to do is find out who leaked this, because our judge was not even finished with this yet.”

Walker also touched on getting behind law enforcement and supporting them in order to have a safer community.