Help Macon Regional Crimestoppers track down wanted suspects

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers Sergeant Greg Thomas, visited 41Today to highlight the five most wanted suspects right now.

Crimestoppers partners with media organizations, police departments and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

Can you help track down the following suspects:

Cameron Bradshaw, male, 33 years old. He’s wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation – Forgery 3rd Degree.

Quantez Rutherford, male, 33 years old. He’s wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) – Smuggling Cocaine.

Randi Vandekieft, female, 40 years old. She’s wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation – Possession of Methamphetamine.

Ryan Duvernay, male, 37 years old. He’s wanted by the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

If you can help with these cases, Call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.