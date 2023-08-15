Help Macon Regional Crimestoppers track down five wanted suspects

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crimestoppers’ Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to highlight five wanted suspects and their charges.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to arrests. The Crimestoppers tip line is anonymous and callers are not required to provide their name. Can you help Crimestoppers track down the following suspects: