Help limit your child’s testing anxiety ahead of Georgia Milestones

Check out these tips to help your child minimize testing anxiety.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the start of spring comes mandatory state testing across Georgia. Students are preparing for the Georgia Milestones Assessment. This is a comprehensive summative assessment pro​gram spanning grades three through high school.

For some students, testing can be a source of anxiety. And this can impact their ability to do well at test time.

Georgia Connections Academy, an online public school , wants to help parents prepare their children for testing.

41NBC’s Shelby Coates spoke with Georgia Connections Academy Lead K-12 School Counselor and mental health expert Precious K. Williams. She shares a few tips about working together as a TEAM to minimize testing anxiety.