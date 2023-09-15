Help crush childhood cancer this weekend by dining with Applebee’s

Join the fight to end childhood cancer now through September 17th.

Applebee's Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Applebee’s restaurants nationwide are partnering with the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help crush childhood cancer. Applebee’s Macon area director Susan Hinson visited 41Today to share details about the six-week fundraiser.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and family support programs. Since the partnership began in 2005, Applebee’s restaurant have raised more than $6 million for ALSF and pediatric cancer research.

Applebee’s restaurants are encouraging guests and neighbors to join in the fight to end childhood cancer. Applebee’s locations are donating 25 cents from the sale of each lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade until September 17th. Additionally, 10 cents from every $5 Sunshine Sip – including Electric Long Island Iced Teas and Tipsy Sunsets will be donated to ALSF.

Guests can also support the cause by making donations in increments of $1 and $5 either in-store at Applebee’s locations or on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Each $5 donation made in store will receive a voucher for $5 off their next in-store purchase of $25 or more.